Liz Gosling elected new Chair at TUANZ

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 08:35

At this week's TUANZ Board meeting, Liz Gosling was unanimously elected to take up the role of Chair. Immediate past Chair, Pat O’Connell had earlier indicated that it was time to hand the responsibility on to the next person. Liz is the tenth chair since incorporation in 1986, and the second woman to chair the organisation.

Liz is the Chief Information Officer at AUT University where she leads a team of 170 people, and is responsible for information technology provision for AUT’s staff and students. Her role is focussed on contributing to the University’s strategic direction, creating and executing ICT strategy, building collaborative relationships with key stakeholders across the University and ensuring that ICT delivers excellent services and value.

Liz studied Computer Science at the University of Westminster in London, and holds an MBA (Human Resources Management), Distinction from AUT. She has worked in the IT industry for over three decades, in New Zealand, the US, UK and Europe, in a variety of roles in commercial and not for profit organisations, and in both vendors and client companies.

"I am incredibly mindful of the responsibility of taking on this role given the hard work of all the previous incumbents over the last thirty years." said Liz. " I am passionate about the need for all New Zealanders to access high quality connectivity, and about the transformative power of education. I will be bringing that passion and experience as a CIO in highly transformative environment to the role of Chair. I look forward to working with Craig Young, the CEO and the rest of the team to continue to look to the future in making sure all New Zealanders can make the most of the connected future."

The Board at their meeting noted the significant contribution made by Pat over his time as Chair of TUANZ and made a presentation on behalf of the members. Pat was elected seven times over seven years by the wider membership of the organisation as Chair and was recently returned to the board for a further two year term.

Other board positions elected at the meeting are:

- Tristan Illich, Aurecon - Deputy Chair

- Jenna Woolley, MIT - Contact Office

- Malcolm Condie, Individual Member - Finance Chair

For more information about the new TUANZ board please see our Board page and for more information about past board Chairs and members please see Our Past on the TUANZ website.