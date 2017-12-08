Over $1.9 million loss reported to CERT NZ since launching in April

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 09:29

Figures released today show that Kiwis lost over $1.1 million to cyber security issues in the third quarter of 2017. This brings the total financial loss to New Zealanders from cyber security issues reported to CERT NZ to over $1.9 million since April. CERT NZ’s latest quarterly report was released today and shows that security threats continue to impact New Zealanders and their businesses.

"CERT NZ was launched in April 2017 to take reports from all New Zealanders about how they have been affected by cyber security incidents, so we can help them recover," says Rob Pope, Director CERT NZ. "The reports we received in the quarter to 30 September show that our relative geographic isolation is no barrier to being affected by these threats."

"Between 1 July and 30 September, CERT NZ received 390 incident reports of which the vast majority, 297, were responded to by CERT NZ."

In this reporting period, CERT NZ has seen an increase in targeted invoice scams affecting both individuals and businesses around New Zealand. "As we noted in our previous report, targeted attacks are on the rise. In this quarter we’re seen an increase in invoice scams impacting New Zealand businesses through a range of means.

"We’ve also seen a marked decrease in ransomware reports following the global ransomware attacks that we saw earlier this year, with these reports dropping by over 50%."

Mr Pope encourages all New Zealanders affected by cyber security issues to report them to CERT NZ, "Our team is here to help people who have been affected by cyber security issues by giving them advice and assistance on how to avoid and overcome them. The more reports we receive, the more information we can share with New Zealanders to help them protect themselves"

If you or your organisation experiences a cyber security threat - or if you suspect you may have been exposed to one - contact CERT NZ any time or call 0800 CERT NZ, Monday to Friday, 7am - 7pm.