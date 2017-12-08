Mayor to open Esk St store

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 11:12

As a locally-owned institution in Esk St, Allan White Sports is set to transform into a Shoe Clinic franchise as David and Jayne White retire.

Mr and Mrs White had run Shoe Clinic as part of Allan White Sports for more than ten years, and now new franchisee Ben Fokkens is ready to take up the helm.

When the team at Allan White Sports decided to retire, Shoe Clinic Director Hamish French jumped at the opportunity to achieve greater profile and performance in the city through a dedicated store and enthusiastic new franchisee Mr Fokkens.

The latest format Shoe Clinic, in the former Allan White Sports building on Esk St, will be opened by Mayor Tim Shadbolt on December 11.

The Mayor will be at the store from 9am for about 15 minutes to formally open the store and to be fitted for a pair of new shoes!