Kristin Harris joins Spotlight Reporting as strategic partnerships lead

Kristin Harris, ex General Manager and Strategic Partnerships lead at Australian cloud software company Deputy has joined Spotlight Reporting. Kristin will report to CEO and Founder Richard Francis, with oversight of new and existing strategic partnerships globally:
"We are thrilled to have Kristin joining the team. We have watched her impressive trajectory at Deputy and know that she is regarded very highly in the cloud software community", says Richard Francis.
Kristin notes that: "I am joining a very inspiring team at Spotlight Reporting. I have long admired Richard and Spotlight’s award-winning software, so it is very exciting to head up their Strategic Partnerships arm in 2018."
Kristin will be based in Sydney and commences her new role in January.
