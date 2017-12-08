Holden and Hyundai offer up 5 star SUVs - AA

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 12:45

Both Holden and Hyundai have earned top safety ratings for new market entries today.

The Hyundai Kona, a small SUV, performed well in its crash test conducted by the Australasian New Car Assessment Programme (ANCAP) and also boasts autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and lane support systems on the New Zealand variants earning 5 stars. These features are optional on the Australian base variant.

Also doing well in the crash test, medium SUV the Holden Equinox picked up a 5 star safety rating.

Autonomous emergency braking and active lane keep assistance are available on some models.

AA Motoring Services General Manager Stella Stocks says the strong SUV segment of the new car market is well provided for and two new very safe options is welcome news for motorists.

"Vehicle safety standards are getting tougher, yet manufacturers are continuing to step up with new technology to ensure their vehicles are safe both in a crash and can help prevent one from even happening."

Both vehicles also offer acceptable pedestrian protection.

ANCAP is supported by all Australian motoring clubs, the New Zealand Automobile Association, the Australian Government, the New Zealand Government, Australian state and territory governments, the Victorian Transport Accident Commission, NRMA Insurance and the FIA Foundation.

The full list of ANCAP’s vehicle safety ratings, other vehicle safety information and the specifications of the rated vehicles are available online at aa.co.nz or rightcar.govt.nz.