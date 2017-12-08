Voice Brand Agency scoops three coveted gold awards

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 17:07

New Zealand’s Voice Brand Agency has won three gold, a silver and a bronze award at the Transform Awards Asia-Pacific 2017 held in Hong Kong on 6 December. Voice were the only New Zealand agency and one of only two agencies in Australasia shortlisted in the awards alongside brands such as Hyundai, HSBC, Amnesty International, Unilever and Konica Minolta.

Voice’s client work with Aunt Jean’s Dairy, Healthy Breath/MEO, OJI Fibre Solutions, and Frucor Suntory was shortlisted for five awards. Its work with Fructor Suntory won gold for best corporate rebrand following a merger or an acquisition. Voice also won gold for best wayfinding or signage for its work with OJI Fibre solutions, and gold for best use of packaging for its work with Aunt Jean’s Dairy and O-I New Zealand.

Voice Brand Agency’s work with Healthy Breath/MEO also received a silver for best implementation of a brand development project across multiple markets and bronze for best strategic/creative development of a new brand.

The global Transform Awards celebrate the best in rebranding, employer brand strategy and brand development in Europe, MENA (Middle East and North Africa), Asia-Pacific and North America and each region’s awards ceremony is held annually in London, Dubai, Hong Kong and New York respectively. The awards recognise best practice in corporate, product and global brand development work, with categories that focus on strategy, execution, content and evaluation.

This year’s Transform Awards Asia-Pacific judging panel consisted of 22 in-house industry experts from a multitude of sectors and organisations such as UberEATS, IBM, Greenpeace and Mattel. The scoring is done on a points system and the judges score anonymously. There is a commercial aspect to the judging and shortlisted work must demonstrate proven success. Voice Principal Jonathan Sagar, Managing Director Neil Sparksman and the Voice team were with clients in Hong Kong to collect the awards. "We are so proud to have our work acknowledged at such a high level," says Sagar. "Leading brand work always requires an element of courage and mutual trust and we’re grateful that our clients have collaborated with us to create exciting work. As an independent agency and finalist alongside big multinational players in this space, we feel this is a real testament to the quality of work representing New Zealand on the world stage."

Frucor Suntory Group CEO, Jonathan Moss says he is delighted the Frucor Suntory brand has been acknowledged at such a high level. "I’m thrilled with the way the Frucor Suntory brand has been received - the feeling internally is one of real positivity, and to have been recognised with a top award is terrific.

"The linking of our names is a representation of our combined strength as well as the unique entrepreneurial spirit of both Frucor and Suntory. Voice has created a powerful, contemporary expression of our relationship, bringing together the ‘best of both’."

Aunt Jean’s Dairy founder Julian Raine is thrilled that Voice’s work on the Aunt Jean’s Dairy brand has been recognised in this way. "To achieve this result for an emerging brand in the global arena is such a fantastic accomplishment," says Raine. "Customers are responding really well to the packaging and the feedback we’ve had is that it resonates with them and evokes their sense of nostalgia for milk in glass bottles, which is exactly what we were hoping for."

"This is a great result to add to our collaboration with Aunt Jean’s Dairy and Voice," said O-I New Zealand’s ANZ Regional Development Manager Bayard Sinnema. "O-I New Zealand is proud to be supporting a brand that is reintroducing glass into the dairy segment."