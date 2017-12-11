Kiwis prepare for a spending hangover - Credit Simple

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 05:30

As we approach the silly season and our bank accounts begin to bear the brunt of it, credit score company CreditSimple.co.nz is warning Kiwis to be careful shoppers and only spend what they can afford.

New research from CreditSimple.co.nz reveals nearly one in three New Zealanders put their Christmas and holiday spending on their credit card and are potentially facing a New Year hangover, saying they won’t pay the full bill before the due date (29%).

CreditSimple.co.nz spokesperson Hazel Phillips said the holiday season was a time for celebrating, but people needed to remember their limits.

"Christmas is a tough time to strike a balance between excitement and practicality," Ms Phillips said. "When spirits are high, we tend to throw our budget out the window and an attitude of ‘she’ll be right’ can creep in. It’s a good idea to set a budget for your Christmas spending, which will help you avoid a New Year financial hangover that could wreak havoc on your credit score."

Additional CreditSimple.co.nz analysis into the average late payment rate over the past two years shows New Zealanders start falling behind in paying off their credit cards in October. By the time Christmas comes around they are already in the red, with the late payment rate peaking in the first quarter of the new year.

Although credit card spending is a concern, the research indicated that Kiwi spending wasn't all doom and gloom. Most New Zealanders are likely to use EFTPOS rather than credit for their Christmas and holiday spending (55%), and a surprisingly high 38% say they’ll use cash - nearly the same number who say they’ll use a credit card (39%).

"Cash and EFTPOS are a great way to ensure you are only spending money that's already in the bank," Ms Phillips said. "But people still need to make sure that their holiday spending isn’t being pulled from money that should go to bills, and putting essential expenses on the backburner.

"Late or missed payments will damage your credit score and could prevent you from getting credit again - often just when you really want it. It’s crucial to keep your holiday fund separate and make a plan to pay bills on time to keep your credit score healthy."

Credit Simple’s tips to avoid a holiday hangover:

ï¿« Put your accounts on automatic to ensure bills are still being paid while you are away

ï¿« Have a separate holiday account to avoid spending more than you can afford

ï¿« Check your credit score and make sure you don’t have any outstanding payments that could come to haunt you in the New Year

Credit scores are a key indicator of credit health. Kiwis can check if they are in shape by finding out their credit score free at CreditSimple.co.nz.