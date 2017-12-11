Hobsonville warehousing and industrial units for lease

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 10:15

Three new tilt-slab commercial and light industrial-use units within a six unit ‘boutique’ complex in North-West Auckland have been placed on the market for lease.

The terraced-style units are being developed by Collabor8 Property Group. The units range in size from 735 square metres to 800 square metres.

The premises are located on Lots 8 and 9 Workspace Drive - adjacent to Hobsonville Road, the midway between the Westgate shopping precinct and suburban Hobsonville Point.

The area is zoned for light industrial or commercial use, with the units scheduled for completion by mid-April 2018. Construction is well advanced and not too late for tenants to have a chance to incorporate any specific requirements into the build.

The three units for lease sit to the east side of a central driveway, and will have between seven and nine dedicated car parks. They could suit parts distribution, trade based suppliers and small to medium sized logistics companies.

The units are being jointly marketed for lease by Bayleys Real Estate and Colliers International. Bayleys commercial salesperson James Hill said the units would be suitable for tenancy by trade-based firms and small businesses - particularly those with a clientele in the Upper Harbour and West Auckland urban reaches.

"All of the units will have substantial warehousing space accessible through high- clearance roller doors. Office space will be split over the high-stud ground floor and first floor with an internal staircase access," Mr Hill said.

"Already we have sold all six units within the development, so there is clear demand for properties of this configuration. With three of the six units already leased to Gibson O’Connor Construction, City Wide Electrical and Tempest Ltd Air conditioning, there are now only three available for lease."

Mr Hill said the generous car parking allocation of the Workspace Drive commercial units, along with the wide central access right-of-way, would suit firms whose business activities included operating a small fleet of vehicles from their premises.

The terraced Workspace Drive units are constructed of concrete slab walls on structural steel frames with coloursteel long run roofing. The units are being leased in a ‘turn-key’ state - Each unit has its own toilet and bathroom amenities.

Colliers International salesperson Craig Smith said: "The North-West has undergone phenomenal growth over the past decade - stretching from the emergence of a whole new residential suburb across Hobsonville Point, through to the evolution of the West City shopping precinct. That’s before you even look further west to the likes of Whenuapai, Kumeu and Riverhead."

"Hobsonville Road has been the spinal cord linking these areas - which is one of the reasons this boutique industrial park has been created," Mr Smith said.

"With some large national tenants already completing builds - amongst them a newly opened gym’ and a neighbouring early childhood centre near completion - this area is already ripe for tenants and staff to enjoy all the nearby amenities."

The Workspace Drive/Taimaro Drive hub is currently under construction, with completion and immediate occupancy scheduled for mid-April 2018.