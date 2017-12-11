Fuel drives retail card spending in November

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 10:31

Drivers spent 5 percent more at the pump in November 2017, as higher petrol prices saw retail card spending on fuel rise by $28 million, Stats NZ said today.

This contributed to the rise in total retail card spending in the month, up 1.2 percent when adjusted for seasonal effects.

"Fuel prices reached a three-year high in November, contributing to the overall increase in retail card spending," retail manager Sue Chapman said. "Petrol prices rose by about 10 cents a litre in November."

Spending rose across all of the six industries, for the first time since January 2017. The largest movements were:

- fuel, up $28 million (5.0 percent)

- durables, including hardware, furniture, and appliances, up $14 million (1.2 percent)

- hospitality, including accommodation, bars, cafes, and restaurants, up $12 million (1.2 percent).

"Good weather and Black Friday bargains also helped bolster card spending in November," Ms Chapman said.

Black Friday, an American retail event following Thanksgiving, has become more common in New Zealand in recent years. Retailers offer specials on the Friday following Thanksgiving, and many sales extend throughout the weekend.

Core retail spending (which excludes the vehicle-related industries) rose 0.8 percent in November 2017, after a 0.5 percent rise in October 2017.

Actual retail spending using electronic cards was $5.4 billion in November 2017, up $223 million (4.3 percent) from November 2016.

Values are only available at the national level, and are not adjusted for price changes.