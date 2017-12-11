Huxbox launches children's book subscription service

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 10:39

At a time when parents are time-poor and screen-time is at an all-time high, a Kiwi mum wants to help NZ families build their children’s libraries. Introducing HUXBOX, a monthly children’s book subscription service, that delivers new and exciting books to your doorstep.

Starting from just $16 per month, HUXBOX is a fantastic way to grow your children’s library without lifting a finger. There is no ongoing commitment required, and delivery is free - so why wouldn’t you invest in your children’s reading?

HUXBOX was founded by busy Kiwi mum of two, Isabel Campbell, who has a love for reading, and is passionate about reading great stories to her kids. However after reading the same story to her 3-year-old 15 nights in a row the idea of HUXBOX was born - affordable book boxes full of kids’ books, that would arrive month after month without you even having to think about it. As a bonus, every book comes with a ‘ Gift it’ sticker so you can pass it on to another child as a present if you’ve run out of time to pick up a gift!

"I love the idea of this magical experience where Kiwi families are opening their monthly HUXBOX and discovering what that month’s book is and reading it together," says Campbell.

"At a time when screens are dominating more and more, I want to bring back the books! Reading picture books and story books with young children builds the foundation for a love of reading and learning for the rest of their lives. We are trying to encourage families to rely less on devices and screens and engage with their children through the power of story books."

Isabel believes that reading should be a part of every New Zealand child’s early education. Nothing can replace quiet moments reading a book with parents, friends or grandparents with children from a young age. However not everyone in NZ has the financial means to build their own libraries, so HUXBOX has partnered with children’s charity, Variety, to donate a book to a family in need for every subscription sold.

How it works: HUXBOX chooses the books

The team at HUXBOX work with a panel of parents to choose the books kids love. Who better to pick the books than parents that read books to their kids every day and night. They try and pick books that have a slightly different twist from the classics so it has less of a chance of already being stocked in your library - so subscribers can be confident they won’t get another copy of Where The Wild Things Are!

You choose the right gift box for your budget and child’s age

You simply choose the right package for your family or gift to your loved ones based on the right price and age group in a few simple clicks. If it is a gift, you choose the start date of the subscription, their name and details as well as the option to leave them a message in their first book box

We deliver to your home at the start of each month

A new HUXBOX arrives at your home each month for you to enjoy reading with your children. If you happen to already have that book in your collection, we post every book with a ‘ Gift it’ sticker so you can pass it on to another child as a present

You enjoy growing your child’s library and their love of reading

Your children’s library grows every month and every month you have something new to read with your children. Inspire them around their love of reading and get them excited about receiving their HUXBOX every month.

HUXBOX AGE AND PRICING

Boxes for mini readers 0-2yrs

1 book - $15.95

2 books - $25.95

3 books - $38.95

Boxes for little readers 3-5 yrs

1 book - $15.95

2 books - $25.95

3 books - $38.95

Mixed family Box

2 books - $25.95

3 books - $38.95

www.huxbox.com