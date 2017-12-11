The Warehouse Group moving its IT systems to the cloud

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 11:03

The Warehouse Group is moving its IT systems to the cloud as part of its digital transformation to improve customer experience.

The Group, which operates The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, Noel Leeming and Torpedo7 brands, has selected IBM Cloud in New Zealand to host its core mission-critical IT systems including customer facing apps, the main website, point of sales systems, inventory and financial systems.

Timothy Kasbe, Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Officer at The Warehouse Group, says the move is part of an infrastructure modernisation to enhance the customer experience in-store and online. "Shopping with us increasingly involves a digital component, such as online shopping using our site or app, browsing on a mobile device while in-store, or click and collect," he said.

"To be able to keep pace with customer expectations, we need fast and reliable systems that are flexible enough to integrate new mobile-based services. Moving our most important systems to the cloud, together with transforming business processes will ultimately deliver an enhanced experience for customers to engage with the Warehouse from anywhere, at any time and through any device. IBM Cloud gives us flexibility, security and performance, while hosting our customer facing apps locally allows us to keep control of our proprietary data and utilise renewable energy."

The Warehouse Group’s core systems will move to IBM Cloud hosted in New Zealand by early 2018 so that all its brands are operating on the same infrastructure. This move will see a consolidation from ten multivendor data centres to two centres.

The migration to IBM Cloud will also make it easier and more cost effective to manage Group IT infrastructure. As part of the managed cloud service, IBM will provide a single view dashboard

for more efficient management, standardised billing and dynamically matching resources with demand.

Mike Smith, Managing Director, IBM New Zealand says moving to the cloud will improve IT system reliability and speed, enabling The Warehouse Group to become mobile-first so that customers can buy whatever they want on any device of their choice.

"IBM Cloud will host the core systems for some of New Zealand’s best loved retailers, connecting customers with the products, knowledge and services that the Group's brands provide," said Mike Smith.