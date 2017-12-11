Counties Power appoints GM Business Development

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 11:21

Counties Power is pleased to announce the appointment of Vivek Rajendran in the newly created role of General Manager Business Development. Currently Manager, Commercial Performance - Aeronautical Operations at Auckland International Airport (AIA), Mr Rajendran has been with AIA since 2011.

Announcing the appointment today, Counties Power Chief Executive Judy Nicholl says the new role highlights the company’s strategic focus on further developing unregulated income streams.

"Vivek is a highly skilled negotiator and a strong business and operations leader with an impressive track record in business improvement and optimising commercial outcomes. We’re delighted he’s joining Counties Power as the company’s General Manager Business Development, an essential new role that will have responsibility for identifying, leading and reviewing strategic business development opportunities, with particular focus on the unregulated environment."

Mr Rajendran will commence his role in January. Prior to his current role, he worked at Vodafone, McGrathNicol and PricewaterhouseCoopers in audit, analyst and business intelligence roles.