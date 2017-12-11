Monthly Inflation Gauge: Not much to see here

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 12:46

Prices in the ANZ Monthly Inflation Gauge mirrored last month’s 0.2% m/m gain in November and are up 2.8% y/y.

The Underlying Ex-housing Gauge rose 0.1% m/m to be up 1.1% y/y. That’s still low, but it is the first time it has broken out of the 0-1.0% range since late 2014.

ANZ Chief Economist Sharon Zollner said, "It’s a case of ‘same old, same old’ - some housing elements and some seasonal swings. There are still no real signs of a generalised lift in inflation.

"There is still a lot of uncertainty about the path of aggregate inflation, particularly now we expect the pace of economic growth to cool somewhat. It is difficult to grow the economy at above-trend rates when its most cyclical element, housing, is slowing. On the other hand, we do expect a lift in wage growth, which for some firms will put more pressure on costs than has been seen for some time."

Additional detail:

- Rents made the strongest contribution this month (+0.5% m/m). Seasonal swings in accommodation (down 1.6% m/m) and air transport (down 2.3% m/m) explained much of the remainder. That said, we are seeing a persistent lift in the insurance suite of prices.

- In seasonally adjusted terms, the headline Gauge also lifted 0.2% m/m.

- The ex-housing gauge has shown monthly increases of 0.1-0.2% for the past seven consecutive months. The annual index has cracked the 1% barrier for the first time in three years.

- Of the 36 subcomponents in the Gauge, 12 rose, three fell and 21 remained unchanged.