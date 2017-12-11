Monthly Inflation Gauge: Not much to see here

|
[ login or create an account ]
Prices in the ANZ Monthly Inflation Gauge mirrored last month’s 0.2% m/m gain in November and are up 2.8% y/y.
The Underlying Ex-housing Gauge rose 0.1% m/m to be up 1.1% y/y. That’s still low, but it is the first time it has broken out of the 0-1.0% range since late 2014.
ANZ Chief Economist Sharon Zollner said, "It’s a case of ‘same old, same old’ - some housing elements and some seasonal swings. There are still no real signs of a generalised lift in inflation.
"There is still a lot of uncertainty about the path of aggregate inflation, particularly now we expect the pace of economic growth to cool somewhat. It is difficult to grow the economy at above-trend rates when its most cyclical element, housing, is slowing. On the other hand, we do expect a lift in wage growth, which for some firms will put more pressure on costs than has been seen for some time."
Additional detail:
- Rents made the strongest contribution this month (+0.5% m/m). Seasonal swings in accommodation (down 1.6% m/m) and air transport (down 2.3% m/m) explained much of the remainder. That said, we are seeing a persistent lift in the insurance suite of prices.
- In seasonally adjusted terms, the headline Gauge also lifted 0.2% m/m.
- The ex-housing gauge has shown monthly increases of 0.1-0.2% for the past seven consecutive months. The annual index has cracked the 1% barrier for the first time in three years.
- Of the 36 subcomponents in the Gauge, 12 rose, three fell and 21 remained unchanged.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.