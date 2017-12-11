DHL named Asia Pacific's best employer for fourth consecutive year

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 15:02

DHL Express, the world's leading international express services provider, has been named 2018 Top Employer for Asia Pacific as well as eight countries in the region: New Zealand, Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.

The award was conferred by Top Employers Institute, a global certifier of excellence in employee conditions, making this the fourth consecutive year that DHL Express has received the award. This further establishes the company as a regional leader in employment practices and talent development, with a workplace culture built on respect, recognition and equal opportunities.

Country Manager DHL Express New Zealand, Mark Foy, is delighted with the result, "At the core of what we deliver at DHL is our people and we're thrilled to be named as 2018 Top Employer for New Zealand. DHL prides itself on providing the best in employee satisfaction and professional growth opportunities, which undoubtedly flows on to our customers in the level of service they receive."

In 2017 alone, DHL Express received a total of 49 awards for its workplace and corporate culture, up from 28 awards in 2016 and 24 awards in 2015. This year's string of accolades are the latest additions to the 97 other awards that DHL Express has received since 2014, many with strict judging criteria based on employee feedback.

"The DHL culture is built on the two R's - respect and results. When we value our employees, and provide them with opportunities to achieve, we're able to deliver the world-class results that our customers rely on to grow their businesses," said Ken Lee, CEO, DHL Express Asia Pacific. БIt is an honor to be acknowledged as a leading employer and an excellent workplace in Asia Pacific once again, and a testament to the hard work and effort that all our employees invest in really making DHL Express a byword for excellence.

The Top Employer award has consistently recognized DHL Express' sustained investment in talent growth, including its Certified International Specialist (CIS) and Certified International Manager (CIM) programs that have trained over 24,000 employees in Asia Pacific. In New Zealand nearly 53% of executive positions end up being filled by internal candidates thanks to the company's talent development initiatives, and this year DHL Express New Zealand facilitated over 70 CIS training modules for its employees.

"Diversity in leadership and the workplace help us better understand the full range of our customers' needs and stories - resulting in more effective service for their businesses," said A. Mateen, Senior Vice President, Human Resources at DHL Express Asia Pacific. "Thanks to a strong Diversity Management framework in place, coupled with comprehensive feedback from our annual Employee Opinion Survey, we've established a workplace culture where everyone has not only a voice, but also the opportunity to grow to their full potential."