Workers 'gutted' after DCC votes for Easter Sunday trading

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 15:47

Working people in Dunedin are "gutted" after the Dunedin City Council’s decision to allow Easter Sunday trading.

That’s according to the union representing retail workers in the city.

"Our members were calling on the council to protect family time and keep Easter Sunday shop-free," said FIRST Union spokesperson Tali Williams.

"But the council put the interests of retailers hoping to profit off an Ed Sheeran concert before the interests of retail workers."

"Now pressure is going to go on retail workers to abandon plans with their families and instead turn up for another day of work."

"Retail workers are only guaranteed three and a half days off work each year - Christmas Day, Good Friday, Easter Sunday and part of ANZAC Day. For the other 361 and a half days people working in retail could be rostered on for work, even on public holidays," explained Williams.

"Retailers in Dunedin can open 361 and half days each year. Do they really need another day to trade and profit, especially when that day comes at the expense of retail workers and their families?"