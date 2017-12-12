BusinessNZ Energy Council positive about energy future

Tuesday, 12 December, 2017 - 04:49

The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) has released its post-election briefing setting out the conditions required to unlock a positive energy future for New Zealand.

BEC Chair David Caygill says New Zealand’s energy systems have provided a sound foundation so far, but the new challenges we face will require new and innovative responses from regulators, energy businesses and consumers.

"Change is needed to meet the challenges of the ‘energy trilemma’ - achieving energy security, energy affordability and environmental sustainability," Mr Caygill said.

"Meanwhile, new opportunities for energy supply and use are being opened through the sector’s key trends - digitalisation, decentralisation and decarbonisation.

"Technology costs are rapidly falling and their uptake is empowering consumer choice and increasing competition across the energy sector.

"But our members are concerned that regulatory frameworks aren’t keeping pace. Regulations need to evolve in ways that empower local communities, and energy users and suppliers.

"Decisions by energy suppliers and users will reflect the best use of our abundant resources if they are based around clear price signals that fully reflect costs, including the cost of carbon.

"While recognising the importance of targets, especially around reducing emissions, our members tell us that they are more interested in the policies to achieve them.

"They want policies that are robustly debated, technology-neutral and durable over political cycles.

"While many challenges remain, it is difficult not to be optimistic about the potential for positive change that confronts us."