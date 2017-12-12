Jonathan Becher elected to Trintech's board

Tuesday, 12 December, 2017 - 09:45

Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated, cloud-based Record to Report (R2R) software solutions for the office of finance, announced today that Jonathan Becher has been elected to the company's board of directors. Mr. Becher most recently was chief digital officer for SAP SE, responsible for SAP's own digital transformation, as well as an integrated business unit enabling customers to digitally purchase both SAP and third-party offerings. Prior to that role, Jonathan served as SAP's chief marketing officer and was named by Forbes Magazine as one of the world's most influential CMOs.

"As Trintech continues its trajectory of innovation and expansion, we are excited to welcome Jonathan to Trintech's board," said Teresa Mackintosh, Chief Executive Officer at Trintech. "Jonathan's extensive experience scaling fast-growing software companies will be critical as we continue to expand our business across the globe. In addition, through his time at SAP, Jonathan brings a deep understanding of the importance of innovative and disruptive technologies and the benefits it can bring to organizations looking to transform their business processes. We look forward to the insights and contributions he will bring to our entire organization."

"I am thrilled to join Trintech's board and to work with Teresa and the other board members to help guide Trintech with their leading innovative enterprise solutions," said Becher. "This is a very exciting time to be in this space, as the market is beginning to realize the importance of Record to Report automation technology and the many benefits Trintech's best-in-class Record to Report solutions can provide to improve the financial close and reconciliation processes of organizations of any size."

Jonathan Becher is the Board Chair for the Churchill Club, Silicon Valley's premier business and technology forum, and the sole independent Board Member of Pixlee, the leading visual platform for user-generated content. He is also an adviser to several early stage companies. Jonathan has served as CEO of three different analytics companies in his career, with an emphasis on machine learning and advanced analytics. Jonathan is a digital business thought leader, frequently-requested speaker, and author of a popular blog.

About Trintech

Trintech, Inc. pioneered the development of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software to optimize the Record to Report process. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, journal entries, bank fee analysis, reporting, governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency, Trintech Disclosure Management, ReconNET, and T-Recs, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,100 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on our cloud-based software to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve governance and transparency across global financial organizations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.