Cuba Street revitalisation work to start in January

Tuesday, 12 December, 2017 - 12:16

Construction work on the upgrade and beautification of Cuba Street will commence on 8 January.

Higgins Contractors were awarded the contract worth $1.3m following a formal tender process.

The start date has been purposely delayed for a short time, in consideration of the busy pre-Christmas period, and the project is being staged to lessen disruption to businesses.

Preparation work for the project will commence immediately and Council staff are continuing their regular contact with business and building owners.

The Cuba Street improvements will bring a number of benefits for local businesses and residents by increasing the city centre vibrancy. Its aesthetics will be improved with the introduction of green space, trees, public seating and safe road crossing points.

There will also be outside recreation and dining areas and better situated loading zones, taxi bays and bus stops. The renewal project will improve the connections between Central Energy Trust Arena and the city and aligns with the Arena Master Plan which was presented to Council’s Sport and Recreation Committee last week.

"As well as improved linkage, attractiveness and practical improvements, the works also address renewal of existing assets, such as kerb and channel which are aged and in need of replacement," says Ray Swadel General Manager - City Networks. "Also, providing planted and grassed areas instead of footpaths produces some cost savings. These savings can then be transferred to delivering better urban design outcomes for Cuba Street."

"We understand the Cuba Street business and building owners and the general public will experience some challenges while the transformation and renewals take place, but we are sure the end result will justify the periods of inconvenience. We are taking every step to keep those affected, informed and updated and will work with them to lessen any inconvenience."

The work is expected to be completed August/September 2018.