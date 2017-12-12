Rangatira Investments acquires shareholding in Mrs Higgins

Tuesday, 12 December, 2017 - 12:33

Mrs Higgins is delighted to announce that Rangatira Investments acquired a 50% shareholding in the company. The remaining 50% is retained by current owners Markus and Bronwyn Hasler.

The new investment will fund the new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant that is due to open in February 2018. The large plant, located in West Auckland, enables Mrs Higgins to meet demand for existing products within New Zealand, diversify its product range and expand into the Australasian and Asian markets.

Rangatira Investments Chair, David Pilkington says Rangatira is excited to make another investment in a successful New Zealand food enterprise. "We envisage rapid growth for the company through this partnership and are looking forward to working with Markus, Bronwyn and the team at Mrs Higgins".

Markus and Bronwyn Hasler are pleased that their new equity partner is majority owned by charities. This includes the J R McKenzie Trust, focused on creating a socially just and inclusive Aotearoa New Zealand. It has supported communities with more than $90M in its 77 years of operation.

Bronwyn Hasler says, "We are so excited to have Rangatira on board and to be involved with organisations that are striving to create a better New Zealand through caring for disadvantaged children and their families".