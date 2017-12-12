Greg Clark announced as CeBIT's opening cyber security keynote

Tuesday, 12 December, 2017 - 15:50

CeBIT Australia has announced Symantec CEO, Greg Clark, as the first international keynote speaker for Asia Pacific’s largest and longest running B2B technology exhibition returning to Sydney’s International Convention Centre (ICC), 15-17 May 2018.

As a global leader in cyber security software, Symantec plays a critical role in helping protect the world against rising levels of cybercrime and insider threats. In the last 12 months alone, the company has been at the forefront of defending people against attacks like WannaCry, Petya and others.

Greg Clark, CEO, Symantec, commented ahead of the upcoming presentation.

"The threat environment is more complex than ever. This year alone, we’ve seen nation states conduct political manipulation and sabotage, while cyber criminals have caused unprecedented levels of disruption for consumers.

"Protecting our homes, identities and families is now of concern to all citizens. As we help people embark on this unfamiliar terrain, I look forward to addressing the approach we’re taking to give Australians the tools they need to help protect their entire digital lives at CeBIT Australia 2018," said Clark.

Joining Symantec as a Diamond Sponsor in 2018 is leading provider of IT solutions to the global travel industry, Amadeus, who will showcase solutions never before seen at CeBIT Australia. Having invested heavily in research and development to deliver tailored travel solutions that drive business growth over the last three decades, Amadeus provides a unique B2B perspective on technical innovation in the travel sector.

Harvey Stockbridge, Managing Director, Hannover Fairs Australia - organisers of CeBIT Australia - said the conference is proud to continue to be at the cutting-edge of business technology bringing global business leaders to Australia and showcasing the latest in innovative technology.

"CeBIT Australia is where business leaders from across the Asia Pacific come to hear from the best business and technology minds from around the world. It is an honour to welcome Greg Clark as an international keynote speaker for 2018. Mr Clark is a world-leading voice on the ever-evolving cyber security landscape and brings a calibre of knowledge along with industry insights that are synonymous with CeBIT Australia.

"As the leading independent technology event in our region, CeBIT Australia provides an unparalleled delegate experience. Our conference is proud to deliver future-focused content and learning, along with the chance to meet over 300 exhibitors who will provide unmatched opportunities for product discovery. CeBIT Australia’s renowned networking and collaborative environment will expand in 2018, with a business matching program designed to bring potential buyers and vendors together," said Mr Stockbridge.

CeBIT Australia is proudly supported by the NSW Government, and continues other valuable partnerships in 2018, including Vodafone as Strategic Partner and City of Sydney and NBN as Supporting Partners.

CeBIT Australia, 15-17 May 2018 will return to the International Convention Centre Sydney, Darling Harbour.

