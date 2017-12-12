Concern at identification of M. Bovis on new properties

Tuesday, 12 December, 2017 - 18:54

Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) is concerned about the latest identification of Mycoplasma bovis.

Sam McIvor, chief executive of Beef + Lamb NZ, said: "The announcement of further infected properties in the Hastings region, in Winton, Southland, along with a further suspected property near Ashburton, is extremely disappointing.

"Our thoughts are with the affected farmers in these regions. We’re encouraging farmers and rural contractors to follow MPI’s recommendations on how to protect their farms, to keep an eye out for symptoms in herds, and to ensure all farm records and National Animal Identification and Tracing (NAIT) records for stock they buy, sell or move are accurate and complete.

"We know this is a difficult time for rural communities where the farms are located, and we wish to see all available support provided to those affected. We urge anyone with concerns to get in touch with B+LNZ or MPI."