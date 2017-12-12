Skoda's Kodiaq is New Zealand's Car of 2017

Tuesday, 12 December, 2017 - 19:11

It’s been turning heads around the world since its launch and now the Skoda Kodiaq is New Zealand’s Car of the Year for 2017.

The mid-priced 7-seat SUV faced down nine other finalists for the coveted Car of the Year trophy earning the support of the New Zealand Motoring Writers’ Guild and the AA after all the votes were counted.

AA Motoring Services General Manager Stella Stocks says because the Kodiaq was forced to line up alongside a collection of very worthy and varied contenders this year, this win for Skoda is even sweeter.

"Skoda has presented the world with a great all round vehicle. While it’s clearly been built with the family in mind, the Kodiaq’s configuration, spaciousness and technology ensures the market has an affordable versatile choice that will endure," Ms Stocks says.

"SUVs remain the most popular segment in the Kiwi motoring market and Skoda’s entry into the 7-seater space with the Kodiaq, which also has a 5 star safety rating from ANCAP means we’re well served by the brand."

New Zealand Motoring Writers’ Guild President Robert Barry says the all-new Skoda Kodiaq SUV more than lives up to the brand's tag line of being Simply Clever.

"The Kodiaq is more refined than many luxury SUVs with great design ideas, excellent packaging and competitive price points.

"It has made the Skoda brand come of age in New Zealand and reach critical mass, it is therefore no surprise it has won the accolade of 2017 New Zealand Car of the Year."

The New Zealand Car of the Year was selected from a shortlist of new models released to the market between 1 October 2016 and 30 September 2017. The finalists were:

- BMW 5 series

- Holden Astra

- Honda Civic hatch

- Hyundai Ioniq

- Land Rover Discovery

- Mazda CX-5

- Skoda Kodiaq

- Subaru XV

- Suzuki Ignis

- Suzuki Swift

Alongside the Car of the Year award are 12 best in class categories. In these, the judges can select from any new car available for sale new in New Zealand today, which means the winner can be an older model vehicle the judges’ feel remains the best, despite the release of newer cars in the category.

A new category for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids was added to best in class line up this year reflecting the increased availability and variety of these cars.

The Best in Class 2017 winners are:

- Micro/light car - Suzuki Swift

- Small/compact car - Holden Astra

- Medium/large car - Volkswagen Arteon

- Luxury car - BMW 5 Series

- Sports car - Mazda MX-5

- Small SUV - Toyota CH-R

- Medium SUV - Skoda Kodiaq

- Large SUV - Mazda CX-9

- Luxury SUV - Land Rover Discovery

- Utility - Ford Ranger

- EV/Plug in hybrid - Hyundai Ioniq

- Safest car - Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

- People’s choice - Suzuki Swift