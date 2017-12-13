Easter Sunday Shop Trading Policy adopted in Taupo district

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 08:58

Shops across the Taupō District will now be allowed to choose what hours they are open on Easter Sunday.

Historically the Taupō town centre was exempted from statutory legislation and shops were permitted to open between 10am and 3pm on Easter Sunday, but on Tuesday, 12 December council adopted a new district-wide policy that allows individual businesses to choose their opening hours.

Shops are not required to open, and employers cannot require their staff to work on that day and must also follow specific notification requirements if they plan to open. The policy has immediate effect to allow shops time to plan for Easter Sunday 2018, and employees and employers are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the notice requirements at www.employment.govt.nz.

The Easter Sunday Shop Trading Policy can be viewed at www.taupo.govt.nz.