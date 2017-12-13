Consumer Protection's '12 points for a Good Christmas'

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 09:24

In the pre-Christmas rush, consumers are reminded to know their rights and shop safely this Christmas.

Consumer Protection has identified 12 of the most common pitfalls experienced by New Zealand consumers and businesses over the Christmas period, with 12 helpful points for everyone get through the festive season satisfied and confident with their purchases.

From knowing when you can or can’t return faulty or unwanted presents, to shopping safe online, the Consumer Protection 12 Points for a Good Christmas will set you right.

Mark Hollingsworth, Manager Consumer Protection says, "The most common enquiries we get over the Christmas period are about faulty goods and service problems. Laybys and product returns are also up there."

"So it’s an ideal time for both consumers and businesses to note these top tips to feel confident with their Christmas shopping.

"For example, a recent Consumer Protection report showed businesses could be helping their staff with a reminder on when they are obliged to repair, replace or refund, so they can be better prepared for the types of customer enquiries they may get over the festive period.

Consumer Protection’s National Consumer Survey found that while nearly all consumers know there are laws to protect them, only a small percentage report they know ‘a lot’ about what their rights are and more than half have experienced a problem with a product of service in the past two years.

"There are also new rules requiring fencing around pools - including large paddling pools. So it would pay for consumers to know their obligations around that before they buy as a Christmas present or for summer," he says.

Another tip is to be mindful if you’re buying online, especially from overseas suppliers, to be safe from faulty products, scams and to read the fine print first so you know what you’re really buying and what you can do if things go wrong. Remember a ‘.co.nz’ website doesn’t mean the seller is from New Zealand.

"This makes it extra important for consumers to be mindful first - do your research, purchase with confidence and have a merry Christmas," says Mark.

Check out the Consumer Protection 12 Points for a Good Christmas here: https://www.consumerprotection.govt.nz/preview/f1c909e3dfe6360f/5be1d5201fdef5dc

For more information visit www.consumerprotection.govt.nz.