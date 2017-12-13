Westpac to close five branches

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 09:24

Westpac customers are vowing to close their accounts and take their business elsewhere if Westpac refuses to go back on its plan to close five branches across the country, the bank workers’ union has warned.

Westpac has confirmed its plans to close the Sydenham, Lincoln, New Brighton, Penrose and Newtown branches.

"This is another example of a big Aussie-owned bank abandoning New Zealand communities," said FIRST Union’s southern region secretary Paul Watson.

The worst hit area is Christchurch which is losing three branches: Sydenham, Lincoln and New Brighton.

"We’ve been calling on Westpac to consult with the community before taking action. They didn’t, but the community is finding ways to make their voice heard with over 1000 people signing a petition urging Westpac to keep its Lincoln branch open."

"Some Westpac customers in Lincoln are even telling us they’re going to take their business elsewhere when their branch closes," said Watson.

Last year Westpac came under heavy fire from New Zealanders after its decision to close nineteen branches across the country.

Westpac’s stated reasons for the closures include declining over-the-counter transactions, but staff confirm a steady stream of customers still visit the bank each day.

"Yes, more people are doing their banking online, but you still need branches to take out loans, request financial advice and more," said Watson.

"It seems to us that banks are jumping the gun when it comes to closing branches. The need is still there."

"The decision to close these branches is the wrong decision for their communities."

FIRST Union welcomes the fact that staff will be redeployed to other branches, but branch workers are still upset about being split up.

"Many of these people have worked together for years and they are upset about this decision," Watson said.