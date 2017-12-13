Jetstar returns to Wellington-Queenstown route

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 12:02

Jetstar will operate between Wellington and Queenstown three times a week from March next year, providing travellers with a choice on the route for the first time since 2013.

The airline will operate an Airbus A320 from the capital to the southern lakes resort on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings, departing Wellington at 8:35am and returning from Queenstown at 10:25am, with flights commencing Tuesday 27 March 2018.

Jetstar Head of New Zealand Daniel Banens said Queenstown was a world-class destination and the airline was delighted to be back on the route.

"We’ve worked closely with Wellington and Queenstown airports to identify customer demand and we’re looking forward to providing a low fares option on the route ahead of the 2018 ski season," Mr Banens said.

"Queenstown is hugely popular with our customers and has experienced significant passenger growth over the past few years.

"We’re sure Wellingtonians will welcome having a choice of airline to the southern tourist resort and we also expect the service to be popular with Central Otago travellers visiting the capital for business or events."

Wellington Airport Chief Executive Steve Sanderson said when Jetstar was previously on the route it grew the market.

"It’s great to see the return of the airline’s direct flights. The outdoor experiences in Queenstown and equally the vibrancy of Wellington city will appeal to travellers from both destinations."

Queenstown Airport Chief Executive Colin Keel also welcomed the return of the service, saying it provided improved direct connectivity between two major destinations within New Zealand.

"We’re delighted that this link is being reintroduced into Jetstar’s domestic network and thank them for their support of the region. The direct jet service will give both business and leisure customers more flexibility and choice when travelling between Queenstown and Wellington."

To celebrate the service Jetstar is offering special sale fares from $19- one-way between Wellington and Queenstown. The fares are available for 12 hours from midday today (unless sold out prior) for selected travel periods in 2018.

It will be Jetstar’s fifth domestic route from Wellington and second domestic route from Queenstown. The airline currently flies from Wellington to Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin and Nelson, and between Queenstown and Auckland.

Jetstar previously operated four times a week on the route in 2013.