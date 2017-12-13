New chapter for forestry in NZ - Jones

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 12:45

Forestry Minister Shane Jones has today welcomed the separation of portfolios within the Ministry of Primary Industries, saying it marks a new era for forestry in New Zealand.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) will reorganise its functions to create a stronger focus on core responsibilities.

Four new, separately branded portfolio-based branches will be established within MPI -Fisheries New Zealand, Forestry New Zealand, Biosecurity New Zealand and New Zealand Food Security.

Mr Jones says the refocusing of the ministry’s functions will put greater emphasis on forestry, in line with the Government’s dedication to the sector.

"This Government has made a commitment to focus on regional economic development and the planting of 1 billion trees to support and grow a sustainable forestry sector," Mr Jones says.

"The planting programme will also increase employment opportunities in the regions and help meet our climate change targets," Mr Jones says.

"New Zealand Forestry will have leading role in meeting our 1 billion tree commitment, as well as in training people, finding land for afforestation and working closely with the sector.

"We have a highly motivated forestry sector in New Zealand and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve in partnership over the coming years," Mr Jones says.