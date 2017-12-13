Nespresso brings new experiential shopping experience to NZ

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 14:02

Leaders when it comes to innovation, Nespresso has this month opened a new, fully immersive boutique concept in Albany, Auckland - the first in the country, and one of the first globally.

Replacing the pop-up kiosk nearby, this innovative boutique promises a new retail experience with experiential coffee tastings and workshops, designed to allow guests to immerse themselves in the world of sustainable coffee. There’s even a virtual queuing system, which means customers won’t have to queue at a traditional counter to be served. Instead, a Coffee Specialist approaches and processes customers’ purchases through a tablet.

Throughout the boutique, visitors discover the lengths Nespresso goes to in order bring customers the highest quality coffee - from farming through to production and recycling. At the heart of the new boutique concept is sustainability.

John Ciaglia, Nespresso New Zealand Country Manager says, "For the first time in New Zealand, shoppers can experience our unique coffee story in a completely different way. From the moment they walk in the door, they’re taken on a journey with experiential coffee tastings and discovery sessions - all of which communicate our sustainability story and commitment to becoming the most sustainable coffee brand in the world."

The new concept demonstrates this commitment with elements such as table-tops finished with used coffee grounds, Forest Stewardship Certified wood, technological systems to reduce energy and water consumption and a capsule recycling collection point. The boutique even features lush greenery embedded with coffee plants to mimic the coffee plantations that are part of the Nespresso AAA Sustainable Quality Program.

In keeping with the company’s focus on sustainability, all Nespresso Boutiques feature a piece of artwork made entirely of Nespresso’s recyclable aluminium capsules. For the Albany Boutique, Nespresso collaborated with Auckland artist Greg Straight. A permanent fixture in the boutique, the capsule art installation called Coastal Evergreen, depicts a pÅhutukawa flower, a reference to the North Shore, Auckland environment.

Known for his bold graphic prints which depict the culture and nature of New Zealand, Greg also created the design for a 10-sleeve Auckland Coffee Assortment pack. This design was inspired by Auckland’s rich coffee culture and beautiful coastline. His artwork also features on the wallpaper in the boutique.

Greg, who grew up on the North Shore, said he used the area as inspiration for his artwork, which seamlessly blends local, nature-inspired icons with Nespresso coffee culture.

"My artwork for Nespresso is a celebration of Aotearoa and life on the North Shore. My formative years were spent growing up on the Shore and learning to surf at Milford Beach; after spending time overseas and returning in 2005, I realised my love of the area and knew I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else," says Greg.

Nespresso has enjoyed a presence at Westfield Albany since late 2015, when a pop-up boutique occupying a small footprint was opened - much to the delight of North Shore coffee fans. Its overwhelming popularity meant it has remained in place right up until the opening of the new, permanent boutique; which is situated adjacent.

The new Nespresso boutique concept and open format was designed by award-winning architecture and interior design practice, Universal Design Studio which was founded by Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby. The space invites guests to explore new coffee tasting rituals and experiences, including:

A Sensorial Welcome: Upon entering each boutique, Coffee Specialists introduce guests to the vast range of coffees. At this station, guests can get hands-on with the coffee grounds inside a capsule, discovering the aromas and then finish with a taste of the final product.

Discovery at the Bar: As guests continue their journey through the boutique, perusing the machines and accompanying accessories, a Coffee Specialist will assist them in exploring the coffee range further. They can taste two coffees side-by-side in order to better understand their personal taste preferences.

Learning in the Lab Kitchen: Guests who want to expand their knowledge even further can experiment with coffee recipes and personalise their coffee experience using different Nespresso machines. From flat whites to unique coffee creations, guests will learn how to make their coffee moments at home extraordinary.

Discover the new Nespresso Boutique at Westfield Albany, on the upper level by Farmers - open from Saturday 9th December, 2017.