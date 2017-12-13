Refinery welcomes Inquiry

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 14:05

Refining NZ welcomes the announcement of a Government inquiry into the September pipeline outage.

Commenting, CEO Sjoerd Post said that the refinery concurs with the need for a resilient and reliable fuel supply.

"A lot of work has already gone into understanding the causes of the September outage which will be of value to the Inquiry.

"We are particularly looking forward to the opportunity to discuss how to make fuel supply more secure in the future, including investigating options for preventing unauthorized access to critical pieces of national infrastructure", he said.