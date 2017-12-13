Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

CricHQ sold to NZ investors

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 14:17

Neale Jackson and Brendon Gibson of KordaMentha, the receivers of CricHQ Ltd, have confirmed the sale of CricHQ’s business and assets to a group of New Zealand investors.

The sale, which is due to settle in January 2018, includes the core CricHQ platform and its global partner services, My Action Replay and Total Cricket Scorer.

Receiver Neale Jackson said "The successful sale of the business will provide certainty for CricHQ’s customers around the world. It is pleasing to secure a sale in a short time, minimising any risk of disruption for users during the Southern Hemisphere cricket season."

The terms of the sale are confidential.

