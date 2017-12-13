TeamTalk partners with Tait Communications

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 14:40

TeamTalk Limited (NZX: TTK), the publicly listed telecommunications services provider, who are the largest provider of commercial mobile radio communications services and solutions throughout New Zealand, today announced that it has selected Christchurch-headquartered Tait Communications to supply and build its new nationwide Tier III Digital Mobile Radio network.

TeamTalk’s chief executive Andrew Miller said, "Changes within the Health and Safety legislation along with the findings from the reviews following the Christchurch and Kaikoura earthquakes mean many organisations are now considering diversity across their communications portfolio and mobile radio is critical in providing this service."

This investment will enable TeamTalk to continue to deliver mission critical communications to its customers, as well as offering new services and solutions that will enable TeamTalk to grow its revenues by reaching into the conventional radio market. This is a market that TeamTalk has traditionally not competed in but the new digital platform will open up new opportunities including the capability to interconnect different networks.

Andrew Miller said, "Whilst a new digital network is exciting, it is the roadmap of further integrated services that will be released over the next few years that really excites us about this investment. Our partnership with Tait Communications and other integrators will allow us to be at the forefront of new developments and enable New Zealand to gain access to these leading technologies and solutions quickly.

"Tait were selected following a robust RFP process including trials and interoperability testing as well as evaluation of different migration strategies.

"The selection of Tait reinvigorates a long partnership going back decades and as company founder Sir Angus Tait said in 2002, TeamTalk are at the forefront of mobile radio and have the largest Tait network in the world. I am proud to be associated with this innovative company delivering leading edge solutions to customers."

Trevor Laughton, General Manager of Tait New Zealand said, "Tait Communications is extremely happy to again be working with TeamTalk and that New Zealand's business community will now have an opportunity to realise the potential of a nationwide modern digital mobile radio network for voice and data. Tait is committed to the success of this investment and the agreement reflects that commitment."