Tourism Satellite Account Report release for year ended March 2017

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 16:01

Stats NZ released the Tourism Satellite Account report for March 2017 year.

Highlights from the year to March 2017 include:

- Tourism now directly employs around 231,000 people and contributes $14.5 billion to New Zealand's total exports. The tourism sector has generated around 21,000 new jobs in the year ended March 2017, an increase of 9.3 per cent

- Spending by international visitors remains our biggest export - accounting for 20.7 per cent of total export earnings

- This year's report includes cruise ship data for the first time - Cruise ship vessels and visitors made a significant contribution towards tourism in our main centres and regions around the country, with spending reaching $306 million for the June 2017 year

- Tourism generated $3.3 billion in GST revenue

- There has been significant growth in tourism numbers - Overseas visitor arrivals to New Zealand increased 8.9 per cent over the year.

Tourism plays a major role in New Zealand's economy in terms of producing goods and services and creating employment opportunities. The Tourism satellite account aims to demonstrate the role tourism plays in New Zealand.

Read the full report on StatsNZ's website: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/tourism-satellite-account-2017