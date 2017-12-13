Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Beef + Lamb NZ backs call for beef trade liberalisation

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 18:39

Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) strongly supports the International Beef Alliance’s call for Ministers at the World Trade Organisation Ministerial Conference to agree on a path to trade liberalisation while protecting beef producers’ livelihoods.

The Eleventh Ministerial Conference (MC11) of the World Trade Organization is being held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from 10-13 December.

Sam McIvor, chief executive of B+LNZ, says: "We back the IBA’s call for Ministers at the WTO Ministerial Conference to reduce or eliminate the use of trade-distorting agricultural subsidies, amongst other production and market distorting measures.

"The use of these domestic subsidies continues to significantly disadvantage efficient agricultural producers. Furthermore, the use of tariffs, quotas and temporary safeguard tariffs continues to pose barriers to beef trade. This also flows through to consumers, raising prices and reducing choice for them."

The International Beef Alliance represents the beef producing organisations of seven of the largest beef producers and exporters in the world including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, Paraguay and New Zealand. Overall the members represent around 63 percent of global trade in beef.

