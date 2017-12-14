Qantas announces resignation of Jayne Hrdlicka

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 09:15

Qantas announces that Jayne Hrdlicka, Chief Executive of Qantas Loyalty, has resigned from the Group after seven years.

Ms Hrdlicka joined Qantas in 2010 as Group Executive of Strategy and Technology before moving to become the CEO of the Jetstar Group in 2012. In her five years at Jetstar, Jayne oversaw the continued expansion of Jetstar in Asia, particularly in Japan, as well as widening the low cost carrier’s operations into regional New Zealand and strengthening its core Australian operations.

Ms Hrdlicka became CEO of Qantas Loyalty in November this year and will remain in this role until she leaves the Group in March 2018.

Qantas Group CEO, Alan Joyce, said: "Jayne has made a tremendous contribution to the Qantas Group, and particularly to Jetstar, over the past seven years. Jetstar is now one of the world’s leading low cost carriers and has delivered a series of record profits. Jayne has been instrumental in the expansion of Jetstar in Asia and she leaves with our best wishes for her next challenge."

An appointment to the role of Qantas Loyalty CEO is expected to be made in due course next year.