Spark NZ appoints Pip Greenwood as Director to the Board

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 08:54

The Spark New Zealand Board announced today it has appointed Pip Greenwood as an independent non-executive director to the Board, to replace Mark Verbiest who retired in November 2017. Ms Greenwood's appointment will take effect from 1 April 2018.

Ms Greenwood is a senior partner at law firm Russell McVeagh, who has over ten years’ experience on the Russell McVeagh board, including a period as the firm’s Chair. Ms Greenwood has significant experience in capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, telecommunications, and governance.

Spark New Zealand Chair Justine Smyth said "We are delighted to have a person of Pip’s calibre join our team. Following the retirement of Mark Verbiest, we were looking for relevant skills and experience that would complement the diverse perspectives we already have around the table. Pip is widely regarded as one of New Zealand’s top commercial lawyers. She has significant industry experience and played a critical role as a lead advisor on the demerger of Chorus from Telecom."

Ms Greenwood says: "I am honoured and excited to take on this role. I am passionate about the transformation that is occurring within the telecommunications and digital sectors and I am pleased to be given the opportunity to contribute to the Spark Board, having advised clients in this space over the last 10 years from both a commercial and regulatory perspective."

In accordance with the Company’s constitution, Ms Greenwood will retire and offer herself for election at the annual meeting of shareholders held later in 2018.

Once Ms Greenwood’s appointment becomes effective, the Spark New Zealand Board will once again consist of eight directors: Justine Smyth, Alison Barrass, Paul Berriman, Alison Gerry, Ido Leffler, Charles Sitch, Pip Greenwood and Simon Moutter.