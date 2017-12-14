Company-X ranking on Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 09:08

Company-X announced it ranked number 330 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific 2017, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology companies in Asia Pacific. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years.

Company-X grew 138 percent during this period.

Company-X directors David Hallett and Jeremy Hughes credit targeted marketing, leveraging international industry relationships and the company delivering on its promises with the company’s138% revenue growth over the past three years.

Jeremy says all of that was possible because of the calibre of staff Company-X attracts.

"A significant factor is the fact that we have a world class development team," Jeremy says.

"It’s quite clear when we listen to the feedback from our international clients. Doing what we said we would do is one of our core values."

David says Company-X benefits from being based in the Waikato, which has a reputation as the Silicon Valley of New Zealand partially thanks to the University of Waikato’s exceptional Computer Science Department.

"The University of Waikato produces New Zealand’s best technologists and many of them come and work for us at Company-X," David says. "The university is in the world’s top 150 for Computer Science and Information Systems."

Graduates include Dr Craig Neville-Manning who led Google's engineering division.

"Making the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific ranking is a testament to a company’s commitment to technology," said Toshifumi Kusunoki, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Leader, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific program "With its 138% growth rate over three years, Company-X has proven that its leadership has the vision, determination and ability to adapt and grow in a fast-changing environment.

"Because Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific measures sustained revenue growth over three years, being one of the 500 fastest growing technology companies in Asia Pacific is an impressive achievement.

"Attracting enough customers to attain such fast growth over three years makes a strong statement about the quality of a company’s product and its leadership. Company-X has shown the right calibre for growth."

"We congratulate Company-X on being one of the 500 fastest growing technology companies in the region."

It is the first time Company-X has been ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

Overall, companies that ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific 2017 program had an average growth rate of 619 percent-the highest average growth rate since 2008.

About Company-X

Company-X designs and develops bespoke software solutions to large, multi-national, businesses like the Fortune 50 Cisco Systems Inc in Silicon Valley, California, as well as small and medium sized enterprises in New Zealand. Whether the business challenge is simple or complex Company-X can design, build, test and deliver cutting-edge software applications as a solution to its customers’ specific business needs. By getting to know its customers' business Company-X can build industry and business specific software that has meaning for them and their staff. It’s better than software that you buy off the shelf.

The Hamilton-based company, founded by directors David Hallett and Jeremy Hughes in 2012, won the Homegrown Innovators Independent Software Vendor category at the Reseller News ICT Awards in October, 2017.

Company-X was also named ExportNZ Services Exporter of the Year for 2017 in July.

The NZTA One Network Road Classification Performance Measures Reporting Tool Company-X built won the Roading Asset Management Innovation Award at the 2017 Road Infrastructure Management Forum in May, 2017.

Company-X was also in contention for the Westpac Waikato Business Awards Global Operator Award for 2017.

