'Porirua City Council needs to keep up momentum towards a Living Wage'

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 09:11

Employees at Porirua City Council are a step closer to a Living Wage today - as councillors voted to increase its minimum wage to $20 an hour by 2020.

But the PSA urges the Council to keep working towards adopting the Living Wage - and join the growing number of councils which are doing so.

"Porirua has taken a step towards paying a Living Wage, and we congratulate them for that," PSA National Secretary Glenn Barclay says.

"But we expect the momentum to continue, and for Porirua to take its place with Wellington, Hamilton, Christchurch and Auckland as councils which are implementing a Living Wage."

During Annual Plan consultations, 59 per cent of submissions were in favour of a Living Wage for Porirua and an increase in rates to help pay for it.

"The PSA believes the Living Wage is the key to reducing inequality and improving the lives of working New Zealanders," Mr Barclay says.

"The Living Wage allows Kiwi workers to feed and clothe their families well, save for their retirement and plan for the future.

"We know the people of Porirua support these aims - and we call on the Council to carry on moving towards a Living Wage for all its staff and contractors."