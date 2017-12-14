Mindfields listed in Deloitte Fast500

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 10:15

Mindfields today announced that it ranked Number 94 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific 2017, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology companies in Asia Pacific. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. Mindfields grew 519% percent during this period. Mindfields’s MD, Mohit Sharma, credits his team’s ability to think innovatively to disrupt traditional consulting services with the company’s 519% revenue growth over the past three years. He said, "our constant self-disruption with value for money propelled our growth and it is just a start".

"Making the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is commendable in today’s highly competitive, fast-changing technology industry," said Toshifumi Kusunoki, DTTL Leader, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific program. "We congratulate Mindfields on being one of the 500 fastest growing technology companies in the region."

Overall, companies that ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific 2017 program had an average growth rate of 600 percent-the highest average growth rate since 2008.