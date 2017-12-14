Strong audiences across multiple platforms for RNZ - survey results

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 12:51

Radio listenership remains a key factor in the RNZ success story as the public broadcaster broadens its appeal and delivers more services to more people across multiple media platforms.

New nationwide GfK Radio Audience Measurement figures relating to the 12-month period to 18th November 2017 have just been released. They show 645,200 New Zealanders or 15.5% of the population, are tuned in to RNZ radio stations in an average week.

When combined with consistently strong performances across multiple platforms the figures are an endorsement of RNZ’s strategy to innovate and grow audiences - on radio, online, on-demand and through content sharing partnerships with other media outlets.

Around 2 million users access RNZ websites every month and partnerships with media organisations, including Fairfax, NZME, MSN, TVNZ and Bauer, have added further reach.

RNZ National’s weekly radio audience nationwide is 586,700 listeners a week. This is 14.1% of the 10-plus New Zealand population. RNZ Concert has a weekly cumulative audience of 145,800 people or 3.5% of the 10-plus population.

RNZ Programme Manager, David Allan, said the strength of RNZ radio networks enhanced RNZ’s overall position.

"Live radio listening is a key component of RNZ’s overall reach in a dynamic and evolving media environment. There’s a whole lot of good news, with all our key RNZ National programmes performing very well. "