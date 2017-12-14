Tilt Renewables CEO appointment announced

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 13:18

Tilt Renewables is pleased to announce that Deion Campbell has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Deion will take up the role on 25 January 2018.

Deion is intimately familiar with Tilt Renewables having previously been Generation and Trading General Manager at the Company following the demerger from Trustpower Limited until 31 October 2017. At Trustpower Limited prior to the demerger he was the Generation General Manager overseeing construction and asset management of both wind and hydro power stations.

Deion, is an experienced renewable energy industry executive with more than 24 year’s experience in Australasian energy markets. Deion has proven leadership capability at bringing projects to final investment decision and through to successful commercial operation, which aligns with Tilt Renewables’ strategic priorities to capitalise on its extensive development pipeline.

Deion Campbell commented "I am excited by the opportunity and challenge of the CEO role and leading the Tilt Renewables team to deliver growth in a complex operating environment. My wife and I are looking forward to making Melbourne home and enjoying the most liveable city in the world."

Bruce Harker commented "I welcome Deion to his new leadership role at Tilt Renewables and look forward to working closely with him as we focus our efforts on project delivery and adding further value for our shareholders."

The Board looks forward to working with Deion in his new role.