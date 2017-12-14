Tilt appoints GM Generation and Trading

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 13:18

Tilt Renewables is delighted to announce that Nigel Baker will join the senior leadership team in early February 2018 as GM Generation and Trading.

Nigel has deep experience in the renewable energy industry having held senior roles at Pacific Hydro over the last 14 years both in Australia and Chile.

Nigel is returning with his family to Melbourne after 6 years in Chile most recently as GM Pacific Hydro Chile.

We are very pleased to have someone of Nigel’s calibre joining the Tilt Renewables team and we expect he will make a very positive contribution to the business and the execution of our growth ambitions over the coming years.