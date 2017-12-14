Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Tilt appoints GM Generation and Trading

HomeBusiness
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 13:18

Tilt Renewables is delighted to announce that Nigel Baker will join the senior leadership team in early February 2018 as GM Generation and Trading.

Nigel has deep experience in the renewable energy industry having held senior roles at Pacific Hydro over the last 14 years both in Australia and Chile.

Nigel is returning with his family to Melbourne after 6 years in Chile most recently as GM Pacific Hydro Chile.

We are very pleased to have someone of Nigel’s calibre joining the Tilt Renewables team and we expect he will make a very positive contribution to the business and the execution of our growth ambitions over the coming years.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.

Latest Business News

RSS

Most Popular Today

RSS

Personal Finance guides from guide2.co.nz

The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.

Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.

Connect with Voxy

Voxy on Google Plus     Join Voxy on Google+.

 

Credit Card Comparison TablesCompare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.