Bell Gully performs strongly in top legal directories

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 15:04

The latest results from leading legal directories The Legal 500 Asia Pacific and Chambers Asia Pacific confirm Bell Gully’s leading position in the New Zealand legal market.

The Legal 500 Asia Pacific 2018 has awarded Bell Gully the most leading lawyers for the 17th year running. Ten of the firm’s practices areas were ranked in the top tier, including two new practice areas (Competition and Transport) that were added to this year’s edition for the first time.

The results reflect extensive research which canvases clients, investment bankers, commercial bankers and accountants who work regularly with lawyers for their views on law firms.

Bell Gully was also strongly ranked in Chambers Asia Pacific 2018. The firm was ranked in all 15 practice areas, with partners and associates awarded 43 individual rankings.

The results followed a strong showing in a range of specialist directories. The IFLR1000 2018 rated Bell Gully as one of only two law firms in New Zealand named in the top tier of all five practice areas, including Banking and Finance, Capital Markets, Mergers and Acquisitions, Restructuring and Insolvency, and Project Development.

Specialist directories World Tax and World Transfer Pricing also awarded Bell Gully’s tax team Tier 1 rankings in their recently released 2018 editions.