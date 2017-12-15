Head of Visa in Australia, NZ and South Pacific appointed

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 11:55

Visa, the global payments technology company, announced that Julian Potter has been appointed Group Country Manager for Visa in Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific, commencing January 8, 2018. Julian succeeds Stephen Karpin, who is relocating to Singapore as Group Country Manager Regional Southeast Asia.

Potter brings over 25 years of financial services experience to Visa, having held leadership roles in retail banking, risk management, credit operations, finance and decision management. During his career, he has led businesses through their start-up, transformation and accelerated growth phases. He was most recently head of Citibank’s consumer business in Australia, a full spectrum consumer financial services business.

Chris Clark, Visa’s Group Executive for Asia-Pacific, said "Julian’s appointment comes at a crucial time, as we work with our banking and merchant clients to drive the commerce ecosystem of the future. I thank Stephen for his leadership and am confident that Julian’s expertise and extensive consumer knowledge will continue to accelerate Visa’s growth in the region."

Commenting on his appointment, Potter said, "It’s a truly exciting time to be in payments because new technologies and consumer preferences are driving a great deal of innovation from existing and new industry participants. Australia and New Zealand are at the forefront of this change, and I see great opportunity for Visa to collaborate with its clients and partners to drive the next generation of commerce experiences in the region."

Potter is based in Sydney and will serve as a member of Visa’s Asia-Pacific Leadership Team. In his role, he will be responsible for leading all aspects of Visa’s business in Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific, which includes leading client and industry partnerships, driving payments innovation and acceptance, and securing the commerce ecosystem for the future.