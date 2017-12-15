Taupo District Council's former admin building to be demolished

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 11:57

TaupÅ District Council’s former administration building at 72 Lake Terrace will be demolished early in the New Year.

The decision was made at this week’s council meeting following consideration of a requirement to manage the asbestos risk and render the site safe within the next three months.

Operational services group manager Kevin Strongman said council had received expert advice as part of the development of an asbestos management plan. Permanent fencing and sealing of the exterior of the building had been identified as being needed to be undertaken with urgency, at an estimated cost of around $54,000.

The other option was to demolish the building, removing both the asbestos risk and avoiding any sunk costs. This was estimated to cost about $300,000.

A clear site would expedite development if the council decided to rebuild at that location and would also be a more attractive proposition to a buyer should the council choose to sell it.

The Council voted unanimously in favour of demolishing the building without a tender process given the urgency required.

Work is expected to start in early February.