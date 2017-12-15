Little Giant, Linked by Isobar wins Digital Agency of the Year

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 12:16

Auckland based digitally-led creative agency Little Giant, Linked by Isobar is Campaign Asia-Pacific's NZ Digital Agency of the Year for 2017, taking gold at the awards presentation and gala dinner in Singapore last night (14 December).

For 24 years, Campaign Asia-Pacific's Agency of the Year awards have recognised inspired leadership, management excellence, outstanding business performance and overall achievements in Asia-Pacific’s advertising and communications industries.

Little Giant CEO Mark Hurley says the win is a huge milestone for the business which he co-founded six years ago.

"What an amazing way to finish off another incredible year at Little Giant. This award is testament to the quality of our people - our team works so hard for our clients every single day, it’s great for them to be recognised in such a prestigious manner.

"While this is a big milestone for the agency, we still feel like we are just getting started. 2018 is going to be a huge year at Little Giant as we continue to expand our creative and strategic capabilities to complement our best in class digital product design and development services, and look to further leverage the global Isobar Network within which we now operate."

Hurley was named as one of 17 finalists in the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Competition this year. Little Giant was also this week placed, for the third year running, in the Deloitte Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500, a scheme recognising the fastest growing technology companies in Asia Pacific.

Little Giant’s client base includes internationally renowned brands such as Fonterra, Harcourts, Les Mills and Marketo, as well as leading New Zealand brands such as Fletcher Building, Tyremax and The Cancer Society of NZ.

The total headcount at Little Giant is currently 44, with the agency growing by 30% over the past 12 months.

DDB NZ and Young+Shand took away the silver and bronze gongs respectively in the same category.