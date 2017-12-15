Air New Zealand boosts Wellington-Queenstown route

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 13:09

Air New Zealand is set to grow the number of seats available on the Wellington-Queenstown route by around 50 percent from April next year.

The airline will operate an extra five A320 direct services a week between Wellington and Queenstown, the equivalent of 38,000 extra one-way seats compared with the previous year.

The five new services are in addition to the airline’s existing daily direct jet service and will operate between Thursday and Monday, taking the total number of jet services per week to 12. In addition to this, a number of other Wellington-Queenstown services are operated by the airline’s ATR turboprop aircraft.

Air New Zealand’s Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace says the airline is delighted to be able to offer more direct services between Wellington and Queenstown, particularly over the weekend.

"Queenstown is a hugely popular destination on our domestic network so it’s great to be able to match growing demand with these extra jet flights."

Air New Zealand’s Wellington - Queenstown schedule from April 2018 is as follows:

Flight Number / Departs / Arrives / Days of week

NZ603 / Wellington 9:15am / Queenstown 10:35am / Monday - Sunday

NZ605 / Wellington 12:15pm / Queenstown 1:35pm / Thursday - Monday

NZ604 / Queenstown 11:10am / Wellington 12:30pm / Monday - Sunday

NZ606 / Queenstown 2:10pm / Wellington 3:30pm / Thursday - Monday

The additional services will be available to purchase at www.airnewzealand.co.nz