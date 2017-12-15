Govt joins NPDC in investing in key tourism development

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 14:19

The Government has delivered an early Christmas present to the people of Taranaki by confirming it will invest around $700,000 in the iconic Pouakai Crossing one-day walk.

NPDC will contribute about $240,000 for the project, which will see an off-road car park with toilet and water facilities built at the top of Mangorei Road where the Mangorei Track - part of the Pouakai Crossing - enters the Pouakai Range.

A further $1 million will be spent on road safety developments on Mangorei Road in a 50:50 joint venture between NPDC and the NZ Transport Agency.

"Sprucing up these facilities continues to build on and leverage the Top Two in the World accolade that Taranaki received from Lonely Planet. It encourages tourism and contributes to Building a Lifestyle Capital," says Mayor Neil Holdom.

This project is part of the Tapuae Roa: Make Way for Taranaki regional economic strategy and weaves into the National Park plan.

In the year to October 2017, Taranaki’s domestic visitor numbers rose 4.5 per cent (compared to a 2.5 per cent rise nationally) from to the previous 12 months, and international visitor numbers rose 23.3 per cent (nationally 5.5 per cent).