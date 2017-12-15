Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Auckland Council has issued its first mobile trading licence for a dockless bike share system. The licence, issued to Onzo, is for a trial period over the summer until 28 February 2018.

The council has worked closely with Auckland Transport to develop the licence conditions and a code of practice for bike share operators.

Visit OurAuckland for full details: http://ourauckland.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/articles/news/2017/12/first-dockless-bike-share-licence-issued/

