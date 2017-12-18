Jetstar launches gift cards

Monday, 18 December, 2017 - 14:15

Jetstar has announced it’s the first airline in New Zealand to launch gift cards, available in a range of retail stores and online.

In a recent study- Jetstar found 75% of Kiwis would prefer a travel experience to a boxed gift this Christmas.

Jetstar Chief Commercial Officer, Catriona Larritt, said the airline regularly received requests from New Zealand customers for travel vouchers to give as gifts.

"We’re very excited to be able to offer Jetstar gift cards in the New Zealand market," Ms Larritt said.

"Giving the gift of travel is now an easy option for Christmas, birthday or graduations, or just when you want to say thank you to someone who loves to travel."

The Jetstar gift cards are available in either $50 or $100 denominations. They can be purchased at giftstation.co.nz or in-store where Gift Station cards are stocked.

The cards can be redeemed for bookings at jetstar.com and are valid for 12 months from date of purchase.

For more information, visit http://www.jetstar.com/nz/en/gifts/gift-cards.

-Jetstar and NZ Herald survey, based off 450+ answers