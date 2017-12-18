New Chief Executive for Kiwifruit Vine Health

Monday, 18 December, 2017 - 15:18

Kiwifruit Vine Health (KVH) announced today that Stu Hutchings has been appointed as the biosecurity organisation’s new Chief Executive.

KVH Board Chairman, Adrian Gault, says Stu joins the team well qualified with a wealth of experience and knowledge in management of biosecurity risks; research and innovation; and working on a day-to-day basis with farmers, alongside industry and government partners.

"In his most recent management role at OSPRI, Stu has been responsible for establishing the framework for delivery of a new long-term pest and disease management plan and several innovative research projects, and has managed relationships with the Ministry for Primary Industries and other primary industry groups."

"Stu is perfectly placed to take the helm and continue the great work the KVH team has been doing to stop unwanted pests and diseases from making their way into our communities and onto our orchards, and being well prepared in case they do get here."

"We’re very excited to have Stu join KVH and believe he’ll be a great asset to the kiwifruit industry."

Stu says he is looking forward to joining what he sees as a committed and future-thinking organisation.

"The work the KVH team team has been undertaking over the last few years has driven biosecurity solutions and lifted awareness across the kiwifruit industry, and within New Zealand."

"There are a lot of innovative approaches to biosecurity challenges being led by KVH, with great support and backing from kiwifruit growers who care about the success of the industry and want to be involved. I find that incredibly exciting."

Stu is currently the Group Manager, Programme Design and Partnerships for OSPRI and has had previous roles as acting Chief Executive for both the Animal Health Board and OSPRI. A veterinarian by trade, he has also held roles within private vet practice and risk management product development for the New Zealand Veterinary Association.

He replaces current Chief Executive Barry O’Neil, who announced in August 2017 that he would be stepping down from the role after a six-year term in March 2018.